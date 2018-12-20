Vail, Burton sign three-year extension for resort to host U.S. Open

VAIL — Burton Snowboards, the Town of Vail, and Vail Mountain announced today a three-year contract extension that will keep the Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships in Vail through 2021.

"During the last six years that the US Open has taken place at Vail, the event has grown its legacy as the premier rider-driven snowboard event in the world," said Jake Burton, Founder and Chairman of Burton. "Vail is an incredible destination that offers an ideal setup for the Open to host the best riders in the world. It's been my snowboarding home away from home for more than 25 years, and we're proud to continue to call Vail the home of the US Open."

Since 2013, Vail has hosted the event, and this season marks the 37th annual event, which runs from Feb. 25 — March 2, 2019. The Burton US Open, which first took place in Vermont in 1982, is the longest-running snowboarding competition in the world.

"The Burton US Open is one of Vail's signature winter events and is the most prestigious event in snowboarding," Vail Mayor Dave Chapin said. "We are honored to have our destination be host to it. The competition venue on Vail Mountain provides such great access for spectators, and the free concerts and activations throughout the village really make it a world-class event."

The snowboarding events take place at Vail's Golden Peak, with a festival village in the base area, a full lineup of free activities and experiences throughout the Vail area and free concerts in the evening in the Solaris area.

"To have the Burton US Openat Vail through 2021 signifies the impact the event has had on the destination and how successful the partnership between Vail Mountain, The Town of Vail and Burton has been," Vail Mountain Chief Operating Officer Doug Lovell said. "The US Open brings in Olympic-caliber athletes from around the world in an event that has become synonymous with Vail. The vibe and energy of the event and throughout the village during the weekend is like nothing on earth, and it is truly a great experience for our guests and the community."

For more information, go to http://www.BurtonUSOpen.com and follow #BurtonUSOpen throughout the season.