Vail Christian Academy names Sheri Hall new head of school

EDWARDS — Vail Christian Academy will be led by a new head of school.

Sheri Hall, a Springfield, Illinois, native, most recently served as principal at Springfield Christian School.

Hall earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Southern Illinois University, and her masters in educational leadership from the University of Illinois, in Springfield, Illinois. She brings 17 years of education experience to Vail Christian.

Hall is a long-standing member of the Association of Christian schools and the Illinois Principals Association. Hall said she has developed a passion for partnering with parents, teachers and students in Christian education.

"I look forward to learning all there is to know about this beautiful valley. I can't wait to explore this amazing landscape and meet the people who live here," Hall said.

Vail Christian Academy offers Christian education to students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Core subjects include math, reading, grammar, science, history, Latin. The curriculum also includes music, art, physical education, outdoor education.