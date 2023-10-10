Vail Christian tennis qualifies 2 athletes to state tournament

The Vail Christian boys tennis team qualified two athletes from the 4A Region 8 tennis tournament to the state championships in Pueblo this weekend.

J.D. Webster/Courtesy photo

The Vail Christian boys tennis team, which includes athletes from all of Eagle County’s high schools, will send Daniel Blanch and Cole Maxson to the Colorado 4A individual state tennis championships Oct. 12-14 in Pueblo. The top-two finishers in the No. 1, 2 and 3 singles and the top-two teams in the No. 1, 2, 3, and 4 doubles bracket at the 4A Region 8 tournament, held Oct. 5-6 in Grand Junction, qualified for state.

Blanch won 36 games in a row in the No. 2 singles spot last week, sweeping his first, second and third round opponents each by a score of 6-0, 6-0 to win his second straight region title.

“It was the most amazing regionals and I was playing better than ever,” he stated. “I’m proud of my coaches and our team for all the effort and work put in thus far.”

The No. 4-seeded Maxson defeated Basalt’s Mikal Martin 6-1, 6-1 in the first round but lost to eventual No. 3 singles champion Peter Phillips of Grand Junction in the semifinal. The Vail Christian junior defeated Aspen’s Nico Smith 6-1, 6-1 and No. 3-seeded Connick Goodwin of Palmer Ridge to earn a playback against No. 2-seeded Caleb Grommeck for a chance to go to state. Maxon defeated the Steamboat Springs athlete 2-6, 6-0, 6-2 to punch his ticket to Pueblo.

The Saints Wyatt Fisher came into the No. 1 singles tournament with the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. Fisher ended up falling to Aspen’s Chase Kelly 6-0, 6-0 as No. 2-seeded Nikolas Miller of Grand Junction took the overall title. Vail Christian’s No. 2, 3 and 4 doubles teams were ousted in the first round, but the freshmen duo of Teddy Brunner and Brett Sveum finished in third place in No. 1 doubles, securing the first-alternate spot for state.

“Me and all of the boys peaked at this tournament,” Brunner said. “We played the best we’ve ever played — it was a great way to end the season.”

Vail Christian’s No. 1 doubles team of Teddy Brunner and Brett Sveum placed third at the 4A Region 8 tennis tournament last week in Grand Junction. J.D. Webster/Courtesy photo

Since both the region winner and runner-up confirmed their eligibility to compete, the Vail Christian pair will be staying home this year. Still, it was a good sign for the future, according to assistant coach Kirsten Webster.

“To watch these boys compete at this high level after all of their hard work this season was incredible!” she stated in an email. “They rose to the occasion. The future of the Vail boys tennis team is bright.”

“Our boys played their hearts out,” head coach J.D. Webster said. “I’m honored to be their coach, and I’m excited to compete for the state championship.”

Blanch will face Evergreen junior Jacob Gumucio on Oct. 12 in the first round of the state tournament. Maxson is slated to face George Washington’s Bryce Dilworth.