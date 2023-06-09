Vail Comedy Show returns with Geoffrey Asmus June 13-14

Vail Comedy Show has New York City comedian Geoffrey Asmus performing a pair of upcoming comedy shows. On Tuesday June 13 the Comedy Cellar comedian will be at Moe’s Original BBQ in Eagle. On Wednesday June 14 he will be at Shakedown Bar in Vail Village.

Geoffrey Asmus went to the University of Wisconsin and has hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok where his controversial but hilarious takes shine. Vail Comedy Show favorite Sam Tallent once said after a sold out show in the village that Geoffrey Asmus is “one of the funniest working comics today.”

This is Geoffrey’s first visit to the Vail Valley. We caught up with him while traveling between shows.

Have you ever performed in the Vail Valley?

I have never performed in Vail. Last time I was there I was an acne-ridden virgin tagging along on a family vacation.

You post a lot online as the crowd work king, what does that mean to you? Has online posting changed comedy for you?

I do post a lot online. I don’t enjoy it at all. It’s a terrible curse. Online posting has ruined comedy and now people only come to shows expecting crowd work instead of jokes. I want to do my jokes! Not ask, “How did you two meet?” But that’s the business now.

What do you know about Vail Comedy Show?

I know nothing about the Vail Comedy Show except that I am booked on it and will do a very good job.

You will be in Eagle on June 13 at a BBQ restaurant and Vail on Wednesday June 14 at a rock bar, do you have a favorite kind of venue?

The best venues are the smallest most intimate venues. I want to smell what the guy in the front row had for dinner. I want to know immediately who didn’t shower before the show. Big venues aren’t much fun in my opinion.

You live in New York City but tour nationally, how does Colorado compare to other markets?

Colorado is absolutely in the top 5 states in terms of comedy crowds. Because people here are generally chill enough to laugh at things they don’t agree with. They are often liberal but not stupid about it. Or they are gun-toting mountain men and I love that too. Not a lot of squares in Colorado.

How would you describe your comedy?

I do smart dirty comedy. At least that’s the goal. I hate clean comedy, I find it so boring and disingenuous, especially in light of how chaotic our world is. And I hate comedy that purely goes for the shock value with zero intellect involved. I try to find a middle ground between stupid and clever.

What is next for Geoffrey Asmus?

I’m releasing my first comedy special “The Only Funny White Man” on July 20. Hopefully one day soon I can stop posting crowd work clips online and get back to what I love about comedy, performing in BBQ restaurants in central Colorado.

Vail Comedy Show will be back in July with Erica Rhodes (ABC, NPR) and Nathan Macintosh (The Tonight Show) in August. In September, New York City standout Katie Hannigan (Colbert, James Corden) will be in town.

Tickets to all shows and more information available at VailComedyShow.com