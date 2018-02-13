Vail Daily Bizwatch: Doggishly Dapper dog grooming and dog daycare in Gypsum

Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more, email Vail Daily Business Editor Scott Miller, smiller@vaildaily.com or call 970-748-2930.

Business name: Doggishly Dapper Grooming & Dapper Dawg Daycare.

Location: 500 Red Table Drive Unit 1A, Gypsum.

Date opened: We opened Jan. 2, 2011. We would like to thank our loyal customers for their support over the last seven years.

Owners: Kitty Putnam-Ahern and Ginny Putnam.

Contact information: Call 970-524-3655 or like us on Facebook.

What goods or services do you provide? Doggie daycare, a do-it-yourself dog wash, walk-in nail trims, grooming, retail and space available for puppy classes. If you have any questions, then please give us a call.

What's new or exciting at your place? We have moved across the street into a new space and have expanded our services. With Brad as a new addition to our team, we are now accepting fur babies of all sizes in our daycare room/park. We only take six dogs a day, so each puppy has plenty of room to run and with a small group there is more love and attention to go around.

We also have added three do-it-yourself wash bays. The tubs are at waist height, which saves your back from bending over your tub at home. We have everything you need for a puppy spa day, including all of our professional tools: brushes, combs, a variety of shampoos, towels, dryers, ear cleaners and breath spray. This also comes with a complementary toenail trim. It is a nice, cool place to be in the summer and warm in the winter. We do not time you, so you just come in with your fur baby, spend some time loving them and making them feel good and you ditch the mess. Our pricing is based on the size of your puppy. We also have a nice space for waiting, which is usually not long.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? We have a clean, friendly, safe environment. When your fur baby comes to visit us, they are treated like family.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? We maintain consistency, we offer fair, competitive pricing, and we strive for happy, good-looking puppies.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: We are all lifelong dog enthusiasts. Kitty has 17 years of grooming experience with certifications from the National Dog Groomers Association of America; she is also working toward Master Groomer Certification. Our business is family owned and operated.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? We love what we do, and working with fur babies on any given day gives us a good laugh.