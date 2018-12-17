Vail Daily Bizwatch: Vail Valley Tech Solutions can make IT understandable

Business name: Vail Valley Tech Solutions.

Location: Vail Valley.

Date opened: February of 2017.

Owner: Todd Wyscarver.

Contact information: Email todd@vvtshelp.com or call 970-343-9514.

What goods or services do you provide? Networking services, security, solving IT problems, maintaining IT systems including business and personal computers, Android and iPhone devices. Maintaining a help desk. Remote support is available, as well as computer repair. I'm personable and able to explain IT to all clientele.

Recommended Stories For You

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? I bring a laser focus to customer service, individualized attention and prompt response.

I bill hourly and there are no recurring monthly charges.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? Every customer is important — the individual home user and the mid-sized business. Service is provided by local, real people and no outsourcing.

What can your customers expect from you? Hyper-responsive, local and customized, individualized service.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: I served as IT manager for one of the valley's largest employers for over 10 years. My experience includes supporting real estate, development and property management users as well as the IT infrastructure within those organizations. Since opening Vail Valley Tech Solutions, I've enjoyed working with some of the valley's midsized and small businesses, as well as home based office and home users.