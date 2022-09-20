Vail Daily wins sweepstakes award in state press association contest
Publication wins 26 awards in all to claim best in class
The Vail Daily won 26 awards, 15 of them for first place, in the Colorado Press Association’s 2021 Better News Media Contest. The awards, spanning advertising, editorial, photography and design, earned the Vail Daily the sweepstakes award for Class 2 among similar-sized publications during Saturday’s awards ceremony at Coors Field in Denver.
Members of the Michigan Press Association judged the 2021 contest.
“I am proud of the work our team does every day to serve readers, advertisers, community organizations and each other,” said Vail Daily Publisher Mark Wurzer. “While we don’t do what we do to win awards it is gratifying to see our work across news, advertising, promotion and classifieds recognized by peers.”
“It feels good to see all the hard work we did in such a challenging stretch be recognized,” said Vail Daily Editor Nate Peterson. “I especially loved the judge’s comments for our Shining Through series on the first year of the pandemic, which took home second place for Best Series or Sustained coverage. They called it ‘a true staff-wide effort to bring light in darkness. The broad coverage and depth of these articles shows a fierce commitment to community.’ That’s us, always — fiercely committed to our community.”
Here are the results from Saturday’s CPA awards:
Best Advertising Campaign
First Place
Mark Bricklin: Minturn Country Club
Second Place
Kasha Dunne: CMC Classes
Best Advertising Special Section
First Place
Wren Bova, Dominique Taylor, Carly Arnold, Mark Bricklin: Vail Daily EAT magazine
The judges said: “Beautiful section. Fonts, photos, use of white space are all top of the line. Information presented in a clean, simple-but-sophisticated manner. Outstanding!”
Best Classified Pages or Sections
First Place
Christine Holaday-Schriock, Dennel Rivera: Vail Daily Saturday Classified Section
The judges said: “Well done. Lots of information presented cleanly.”
Best News Media/House Ad Promotion
First Place
Halie Heidkamp: Vail Daily Source/Chairlift
Second Place
Halie Heidkamp: Vail Daily Live
Best Print Ad
First Place
Hattie Rensberry: Engle & Volkers
Second Place
Kasha Dunne: Colorado Mountain College
Best Business News/Feature Story
Second Place
Carolyn Paletta: How Bonfire Brewing went out: Inside the shutdown of the beloved Eagle business
The judges said: “A harrowing account of a business partnership gone very wrong.”
Best Editorial Writing
First Place
Nate Peterson, Mark Wurzer, Sean Naylor, Scott Miller, Pam Boyd: Vail Daily editorials
Best Education Story
First Place
Ali Longwell: Staffing challenges exacerbate child care crisis in Eagle County
Best Headline Writing
First Place
Nate Peterson
The judges said: “They speak for themselves, eye-catching, and true to the story.”
Best Humorous Column Writing
First Place
Andrea Chacos
The judges said: “Columns from the home front are often the best in any group, since readers can easily identify with the situation. And dealing with 3 kids at home during a pandemic? Priceless. Great writing.”
Best Series or Sustained Coverage
Second Place
Nate Peterson, John LaConte, Scott Miller, Pam Boyd, Tom Lotshaw: Shining Through: Finding light in a pandemic
The judges said: “A true staff-wide effort to bring light in darkness. The broad coverage and depth of these articles shows a fierce commitment to community.”
Best Serious Column Writing
First Place
Jay Wissot
The judges said: “Well researched, organized, and written. Incredible work sharing your point of view. All of the work submitted in this category was truly excellent.
Second Place
Nate Peterson
The judges said: “Really amazing stories being told here. The passion is clear. The writing is strong. Great work. All of the work submitted in this category was truly excellent.”
Best Cover Design
First Place
Wren Bova: Vail Dance
Second Place
Malisa Samsel, Wren Bova, Dominique Taylor: Vail Valley HOME
Best Informational Graphic
First Place
Amanda Swanson: Pink Vail fundraising
The judges said: “Tons of information but very easy to understand and pleasing to view.”
Second Place
Amanda Swanson: Mental Abuse and Substance Abuse in America
The judges said: “Again nice work and design, just not as appealing to the eye as the winner.”
Best News Photograph
Second Place
Chris Dillmann: Let it burn
Best Page Design
First Place
Amanda Swanson: Bonfire anniversary
The judges said: “The color and amount of color as a part of the design fits into the theme of the photos and story. All three elements are well balanced. The eye navigates the page quickly with attention easily given to each segment. Very well done.”
Second Place
Amanda Swanson: Van life
The judges said: “The use of the images, and the variety of shapes they’re displayed, is excellently done. The header works, and the story and photo captions fit well.”
Best Photo Slideshow- Gallery or Photo Essay
First Place
Chris Dillmann: A spirited partnership
The judges said: “The first photo told the real story, the rest of the shots just supported the story. Excellent work.”
Second Place
Chris Dillmann: Under the big tent
The judges said: “This series captured the thrills of what circus shows are all about. It does not have to be big, just exciting.”
Best Photography Portfolio
First Place
Chris Dillmann
The judges said: “Stunning photos; a very keen eye.”
Earwitness suspects joint in recreation path caused electric skateboard crash, death in Vail
Vail resident Adam Merriman died Wednesday after sustaining head injuries during an electric skateboard crash Tuesday. A pedestrian who heard the crash said he suspects Merriman hit a joint in the pavement between the North Recreation Path and Red Sandstone Park in Vail.
See more