Vail fugitive Ron Braden found dead in Arizona

Editor’s note: It is rare for the Vail Daily to report on death by suicide except in cases when the death by suicide involves a public person, occurs in a public place or involves public resources. Death by suicide is a public health issue, and it is the Vail Daily’s intention to raise awareness in a responsible manner and encourage those who are at risk to seek help.

The Vail Police Department was notified that Ronald James Braden, 55, died by suicide Saturday in Arizona as law enforcement officers were attempting to contact him. Braden had been a fugitive since Nov. 13 after he cut off his court ordered GPS monitoring device.

Twenty-four-hour GPS monitoring had been ordered by the court as a condition of Braden’s release on bond from the Eagle County Detention Facility on Aug. 27 following his arrest on July 4.

On Friday, Nov. 20, Vail Police detectives developed information that Braden had fled to Maricopa County, Arizona. The Maricopa County Fugitive Task Force was contacted and alerted to Braden’s location.

Saturday at approximately 9:30 a.m. and after several hours of surveillance, members of the task force attempted to contact Braden. Before deputies could make contact, Braden died by suicide and was pronounced dead on scene.

Braden had been charged with multiple crimes including violations of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, embezzlement of public property, theft, official misconduct, forgery and assault on a peace officer. These charges resulted from an 18-month investigation in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for theft of public funds. Braden resigned from the town’s employment after his 2018 arrest for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

The Vail Police Department is continuing to investigate the circumstances of Braden fleeing Eagle County. Anyone with information regarding Braden’s flight from Eagle County is encouraged to contact Cmdr. Ryan Kenney at rkenney@vailgov.com or 970-477-3433.