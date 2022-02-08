Vail Mountain closes tubing hill for 2021-22 season

The tubing hill on Vail Mountain will be closed for the 2021-22 season.

Vail Daily file photo

A decade ago, there were lift-served tubing hills in Beaver Creek, Minturn and Vail.

The Meadow Mountain tubing hill in Minturn was the first to go, closing following the 2012 season. The Haymaker tubing hill in Beaver Creek closed following the 2014 season, leaving Vail Mountain as the only lift-served tubing hill in Eagle County in recent years.

But this year, Vail Mountain’s tubing hill is not opening either.

After weeks of postponing the opening in messages on its website, Vail Mountain has made the decision not to offer tubing at all this season. Those who had booked tubing reservations were refunded.

“We’ve made the decision to focus staff and snowmaking on the core mountain experience — skiing and snowboarding,” said Vail Resorts spokesperson John Plack. “Snow designated for the tubing hill will be used to help create an outstanding spring skiing experience.”

Vail’s Adventure Ridge tubing hill is located in the Eagle’s Nest area of Vail Mountain at an elevation of nearly 10,350 feet. In 2010, the tubing hill was improved to offer an enclosed, elevated conveyor lift made by SunKid. The 500-foot long lift has roll-up doors on both sides for both ventilation and for warm days.

On good snow years, on-snow tubing on Vail Mountain has been offered as a summer activity in June.

In 2015, Adventure Ridge was rebranded as the Epic Discovery amusement park and a rollercoaster was added to the offerings. The coaster ran in winter to join the other activities including ski biking and kids snowmobiling. This year there’s no coaster, tubing, snowmobiling or ski biking being offered.

“For guests who do not ski or snowboard, we recommend scenic gondola rides to our on-mountain viewpoints and restaurants, the Vail Nordic Center for guided snowshoeing and Nordic experiences, and ice skating in Vail Village,” Plack said.