Vail Police ask for help with assault investigation

VAIL — Police in Vail are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who witnessed an assault near The George Restaurant & Pub in the Mountain Haus, 292 E. Meadow Dr. In Vail Village, during the evening hours of Dec. 3.

One of the men is described as white, 6-feet, 2-inches tall, heavy set with black hair, last seen wearing a white sweater with dark-colored ski pants. The other man is described as 5-feet, 4-inches tall, medium build, of Asian descent with black hair, last seen wearing a black sweater and dark-colored pants.

People who can identify these individuals or have any information about this incident are asked to message Vail Police on Facebook or contact Officer Jose Balderas at jbalderas@vailgov.com or 970-479-2201.