Vail Police create safe meeting space for online buyers, sellers

The Vail Police Department encourages residents who buy and sell on classified advertisements websites — such as Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist — to conduct transactions in the Vail Police Department municipal parking lot, located at 75 S. Frontage Road West.

The Safe to Sell program is a nationwide effort by police departments to help reduce potential danger to the buyer and seller by providing a neutral and safe location to complete these transactions. The parking lot is brightly lit and monitored 24/7 by surveillance cameras.

The setting near the Police Department not only provides increased buyer and seller safety, but it also discourages the sale of stolen goods.

“Public safety is always our top priority and with the rise in online sales between private buyers and sellers, this solution provided a win-win for anyone buying and selling with good intentions,” says Vail Police Chief Dwight Henninger.

Other safety precautions include:

Be suspicious of a buyer or seller who changes the agreed-upon meeting location on short notice.

Always meet the buyer or seller in a public place, with plenty of people around.

Avoid meeting on side streets or places that are not well-lit.

Take someone with you if possible.

Don’t hesitate to call and speak to a law enforcement officer if you believe the transaction to be fraudulent or need assistance in verifying that property or items are not stolen. Call 970-479-2201 and ask to be connected to an officer who can assist you.

The Vail Police Department is in no way a party to any transaction that may be conducted between private parties. The Vail Police Department or town of Vail assumes no responsibility or liability whatsoever for any loss, damage, injury, or other consequence from any private transaction.

For more information about the program, reach out to Investigations Sergeant Lachlan Crawford via email lcrawford@vailgov.com or by calling 970-477-3409.