Body discovered in Vail’s Gore Creek, police investigating

At approximately 8:24 a.m. Saturday, the Vail Public Safety Communications Center received a call reporting the sighting of a body in Gore Creek near the East Vail park-n-ride lot at Bighorn Road. Vail Police, Vail Fire, Vail Mountain Rescue and Eagle County Paramedic Services responded to the scene and located the body of a 40-year-old female.

According to a town release, the name of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin is notified. The woman was not local to the area. The incident remains under investigation.

Detective Sgt. Lachlan Crawford with the Vail Police Department said investigators will share more information with the public as it becomes available. Crawford said the call to the dispatch center came from a passerby on the bike and walking path next to the creek who happened upon the body Saturday morning.

If you have any additional information related to this incident, contact Crawford at 970-479-2201.