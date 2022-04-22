Vail Police revives its canine program

The Vail Police Department is bringing back the canine program, which has not been operational since 2007.

Officer Rebecca Anderson and Echo recently joined the Vail Police Department.

Town of Vail/courtesy photo

The department recently hired Rebecca Anderson, who most recently served as a canine officer for Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer Anderson and canine “Echo” have been patrolling together since 2018. Echo is a 5-year-old female German Shepherd who is trained in drug recognition (not marijuana) and can search for certain articles. Echo is not an apprehension dog and is not trained to bite. Officer Anderson and canine Echo will handle routine patrol functions as well as focusing on drug interdiction on Interstate 70.

For more information about the Vail Police Department’s canine program, contact Commander Ryan Kenney, 970-477-3433 or Rkenney@vailgov.com or on Facebook.