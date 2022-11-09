Vail reaches agreement with party responsible for dead tree on golf course

The responsible party behind this dead evergreen on the Vail Golf Course came forward to the town through an attorney. Now, two new trees will be planted in the same area.

Greg Luciano/Courtesy photo

This summer, when a large evergreen began to turn red and die on the Vail Golf Club course, it drew the attention of many in Vail.

Under suspicion that the tree may have been poisoned, investigations were started by the Vail Recreation District (which operates the course) as well as town officials, police and the Colorado Department of Agriculture Pesticide Division.

According to Vail Recreation District Director Mike Ortiz, the state’s report and investigation are still ongoing, with no findings expected for possibly up to one year’s time.

However, an individual did come forward through an attorney as responsible for the tree’s untimely demise.

“An agreement for restitution has been completed. The responsible party paid for the damage through his/her attorney on the condition that they remain anonymous,” Ortiz said.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Ortiz said that no reason was given by this party as to the reasoning behind the action.

With these funds, Ortiz said the district intends to plant two 20-foot trees in the same area as the deceased tree.

At the Tuesday, Nov. 1 Town Council meeting, Town Attorney Matt Mire commented that the dead tree cannot fully come down as it is critical for bank stabilization. Ortiz confirmed that the existing tree will be “limbed and cut down to 10 feet and we will search for an artist to see what he/she can sculpt it into.”

“With a shared goal in mind to begin the restoration process as quickly as possible, Vail Recreation District board members and staff feel that this agreement is the best way to move forward from a very unfortunate situation,” Ortiz said. “After careful consideration, our board and staff feel that entering legal action or continuing costly investigations would ultimately detract from our actual goals of providing recreation and helping to conserve our beautiful environment, including the Vail Golf Course. We look forward to the new trees being planted and to putting this matter to rest.”