Vail Resorts not planning to have a ski reservation system next season

Kristin Stenerson, of Frisco, makes work of some fresh snow in Vail in February. In a message to passholders on Friday, Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz said the company is not planning to bring the reservation system back next season.

Chris Dillmann, cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Vail Resorts has big news to share when the company’s 2021-22 season passes go on sale Tuesday.

The company’s announcement that it would be making this announcement dropped two weeks ago, a vague statement saying “this changes everything.”

Some suspected the company’s big news would be its intention to do away with its reservations system, a new-for-this-year offering intended to limit crowd numbers during the pandemic. Others suspected the opposite.

On Friday, in a letter to passholders, Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz said the company is “not planning to have a reservation system next season.”

The announcement came as welcome news to many. Epic Pass users took to the Epic Pass Holders Facebook group to comment on the announcement.

“Vail Resorts did a great job this year. I got out 25 days and other than the snow being poor early in the year it was a great season,” said Facebook user Ken Scott.

Several commenters said they did not have an issue using the reservations system.

“60 days so far and not one problem making a reservation,” said Andrew Margolin.

“Even when I decide on a day that is booked up, I still get one,” said Collin Wilensky.

In a Vail Daily story which ran on March 15, two workers who spoke off the record suspected the reservation system would not be abandoned for next season.

By many counts, the reservation system by Vail Resorts this season was a success.

John LaConte, jlaconte@vaildaily.com

Vail Resorts workers, along with members of Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, did not have to use the reservations system to access the mountain for the 2020-21 season.

Despite the reservations system, Vail continued to see long lift lines and full parking structures this season as crowds flocked to the area on weekends and powder days.

“For anyone worried that the absence of a reservation system will lead to longer lift lines, we have extensive learnings from this season around lift loading efficiencies and are implementing new strategies to materially reduce wait times,” Katz said in the letter.