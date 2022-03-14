Vail Resorts to raise minimum wage to $20 per hour

Vail Mountain employees at the base of Gondola One on March 7, 2022. Vail Resorts on Monday announced that next season employees will receive a minimum wage of $20 per hour.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Vail Resorts on Monday announced the company will be increasing its minimum wage to $20 per hour for the 2022/2023 North American ski season.

The company made the announcement in a press release on Monday in advance of the company’s 2022 second quarter earnings call.

“The company will also be making a substantial investment in its human resource department to support a return to full staffing and deliver a better employee experience,” according to the release. “The increase in wages and the return to normal staffing levels will represent an approximately $175 million increase in expected labor expense in fiscal 2023 compared to fiscal 2022 expected labor expense.”

Other highlights include:

Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. was $223.4 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2022 compared to net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. of $147.8 million in the same period in the prior year. The increase is primarily due to the greater impact of COVID-19 and related limitations and restrictions on results in the prior year. Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $206.4 million.

Resort Reported EBITDA was $397.9 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2022, compared to Resort Reported EBITDA of $276.1 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2021. The increase is primarily due to the greater impact of COVID-19 and related limitations and restrictions on results in the prior year. Resort Reported EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $378.3 million.

Results improved in January and February relative to results through the peak holiday period, with season-to-date total skier visits up 2.8% and total lift revenue up 10.3% through March 6, 2022 compared to the fiscal year 2020 season-to-date period through March 8, 2020. Ancillary lines of business continue to experience decreased revenue versus the comparable period in fiscal 2020, particularly in food and beverage, given the disproportionate impact related to numerous operational restrictions related to COVID-19 and staffing challenges.

For the full release visit investors.vailresorts.com.