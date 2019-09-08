Vail to Edwards development: How are we growing?

The hillside south of Edwards Corner is the site for Mtn Hive, a proposal for a 260- to 270-unit shared living project.

EAGLE COUNTY — Trying to wrap your head around all of the new development around the upper valley, from Vail to Edwards? Here’s a guide to the major residential projects that have recently been proposed, approved or are under construction.

Edwards

Residences at Fox Hollow

Status: Awaiting final plat approval; excavation and grading work under way.

This project includes 87 units of “locals oriented” for-sale housing, ranging in cost from the high $300,000s to just below $500,000, said Michael Routh, of Keller Williams Mountain Properties. It will include two- and three-bedroom units with garages. The development, which is just east of the Edwards Interfaith Chapel, is now going through the final plat approval process with the county. Excavation work is happening now, with vertical construction expected to begin next spring. The project is anticipated to be completed in 2020.

6 West Apartments

Status: Construction almost completed.

Construction for this 120-unit apartment project is finishing up now, with some “punch list” items being completed, said developer Steve Spessard of Gore Creek Partners. The apartments, which are one-, two- and three-bedroom rentals, are about 90% leased, and Spessard said he expects them to be fully leased within two weeks. Prices range from $1,500 to $2,400 per month. About 40% of the units are now occupied, Spessard said. It is just west of Eagle River Village, and east of the Residences at Fox Hollow site.

Edwards RiverPark

Status: Proposed; preliminary plan submitted to county.

The Edwards RiverPark proposal includes 594 units of various housing types located on a 53-acre parcel at the former B&B gravel pit. Of the 594 units, 182 are within a proposed condo hotel, which would be similar to but smaller than the Westin in Avon. Other housing would include 222 for-sale condos, 122 apartments, 41 townhomes, and 27 single-family homes. The units either have to be occupied by locals or subject to a 1% housing transfer fee paid to the county’s housing fund. There would be about 60,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. It would also include a central public plaza, an events center and 31 acres of open space. The proposal also includes construction of a new $4 million roundabout at the intersection of Lake Creek Road and U.S. Highway 6.

A preliminary plan has been submitted to the county. Eagle County staff members, affected agencies and groups, as well as members of the public have offered comments. The developer is now responding to comments and meeting with county staff. The project is then expected to go before the Eagle County Planning Commission and the Eagle County commissioners.

Mtn Hive

Status: Not yet submitted to county; submittal expected within weeks.

Mtn Hive is a “co-living project” planned on a hillside piece of land just south of the Edwards Corner building. The plan includes 260 to 270 single- and double-occupancy units, ranging in size from 180 square feet to 300 square feet. The units will be fully furnished, each with a bathroom, a small kitchen space, and a living area with a Murphy bed. The project is expected to be submitted to the county this month.

Berlaimont

Status: Awaiting decision on road approval.

The Berlaimont project proposes 19 35-acre parcels on a 680-acre property located north of Interstate 70 at Edwards that is completely surrounded by U.S. Forest Service land. The Forest Service must approve the alignment and standard of the access road to the site.

Stillwater

Status: Completed.

The Eagle River Water and Sanitation District recently completed a 21-unit project in Edwards. The Stillwater project is a combination of one-, two- and three-bedroom units that district employees can rent or buy.

EagleVail

Warner Building 2 Conversion

Status: Approved.

The Warner Workforce Housing proposal calls for 30 single-occupancy rooms and five double-occupancy rooms within the renovated, 42-year-old office building. Each unit would be equipped with a microwave, sink, refrigerator and closet. Bathrooms on each floor would be shared, each serving approximately 2.3 rooms.

In a unanimous vote last month, the Eagle County Board of Commissioners approved the plan. Developer Bob Warner said he plans to begin work on the renovation and hopes to have rental units available at the site as soon as next spring.

Red Cliff

Water Street townhomes

Status: Under construction

Nine townhomes are under construction on Water Street in Red Cliff, said Town Administrator Barb Smith. Construction started within the last month or two, she said.

Minturn

Battle Mountain/Bolts Lake

Status: Proposed, submitted to town as a concept plan.

The Bolts Lake plan, submitted last year, calls for 130 acres of residential, 55 acres of mixed-use development and 376 acres of open space. However, Minturn rejected a proposal last month that would have given the development the water it needs. The developer is now seeking to de-annex the land from the town. If that happens, it’s likely that Eagle County would then be responsible for land use approvals.

The 712 proposed homes would be built over four phases, potentially a mix of single-family, multifamily and apartment homes. The plan envisions retail and commercial space, as well. The area stretches from Tigiwon Road to the Maloit Park area, on the south end of Minturn.

Avon

Avon Apartments

Status: Approved; road construction has begun.

A new 240-unit apartment complex project is moving forward in Avon, the first major construction on the Traer Creek property in 13 years, since the completion of the Traer Creek Plaza building. Workers are using heavy equipment to relocate East Beaver Creek Boulevard, the road that runs from Chapel Square to Walmart.

The apartments would include studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Representatives from Traer Creek previously said they believe the first buildings would be completed in 12 to 14 months and total construction would last 20 to 22 months.

Riverfront Village

Status: Under construction.

The Riverfront Townhomes are being built along Riverfront Lane, to the west of the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa. The first 13 townhomes will be completed before the end of 2019, said Jim Telling, managing partner at East West Partners. Construction for six more townhomes will begin in mid-September, with an expected completion date of fall or early winter of 2020. The 13 homes in the first phase sold in 51 days, Telling said. The next six sold out within weeks of being released in early July, he said.

Near the townhomes, construction began on a 36-condo lodge this spring. The building is expected to be completed this winter.

Three single-family homes are planned for the far west end of the site. Construction is expected to begin in spring of 2020, Telling said.

Colorado World Resort

Status: Excavation and construction of retaining walls.

Workers are building retaining walls, building the swimming pool and removing 70,000 tons of dirt as they construct an 81-condo building on Highway 6 near the Beaver Creek roundabout. Concrete work should begin at the end of September, said the developer, Ranko Mocevic, president and owner of Colorado World Resorts.

The $75 million project is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2021.

Basecamp

Status: First two buildings completed.

Construction has been completed on the first two buildings, with all nine three-bedroom homes sold or pending, and one resale home available, said Michael Slevin, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties. Plans for the third building are still in the design and discussion phase, said Anna Menz with Slifer Smith and Frampton. The project is approved for six additional units.

Vail

Altus Vail

Status: Under construction.

This project, also known as Vail Mountain View Phase II, is approved for 15 condos, 20 accessory units and 15 workforce housing apartments. A 300-ton crane is now on the site for the installation of steel. The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2020, said Jim Heid of Shaw Builders.

534 East Lionshead Circle

Status: Approved.

Two different projects are approved at the site, which is now a parking lot in Lionshead, said Jonathan Spence, senior planner with the town of Vail. One is a 12-unit project called Elevation. Another is a 23-unit project called Lion’s View. Construction has not yet begun.

Booth Heights

Status: Approved, but may be appealed to the Vail Town Council.

This is a 61-unit workforce housing proposal just north of the Interstate 70 interchange at East Vail that includes 30 apartments, 19 deed-restricted for-sale townhomes and 12 free-market homes. The Vail Planning and Environmental Commission on Aug. 26 approved a plan for the development. The town allows “aggrieved” or “adversely affected” citizens to appeal a planning board decision to the Town Council by Sept. 16.

Solar Vail

Status: Under construction.

Sonnenalp Resorts is developing this four-story, 65-unit deed-restricted rental housing development. The builders expect residents to start moving in by October. It replaces a 24-unit apartment complex that was built in 1976. It is located just east of the Vail Gymnastics Center.

Miradoro

Status: Approved.

This project is slated for the former Park Meadows Lodge site, in the Matterhorn area of West Vail. It is approved for 10 units, plus an employee housing unit, Spence said. Construction has not yet begun.

SSCV Clubhouse

Status: Under construction.

The redevelopment of the Ski and Snowboard Club Vail clubhouse includes 28,000 square feet of space for the club, as well as two luxury condos and two employee housing units. Currently, about 60% of the clubhouse space is already occupied by the club. The west condo should be done in about seven weeks, and work will be getting underway on the east condo soon, said David Viele of Viele Construction.

Marriott Residence Inn

Status: Partial approval, but its future is unclear.

This is the old Roost Lodge site. A special development district, including plans for a Marriott Residence Inn with 170 hotel rooms and 102 apartments, was approved for the site, but a development agreement has not been approved. The site was for sale as of April; however it does not appear to be currently listed for sale. Representatives from the Harp Group, the developer, did not respond to an email seeking comment.

By the numbers

In Avon, the 2019 year-to-date building valuations are estimated to exceed the full-year totals for each of the previous four years, said Matt Pielsticker, the town’s planning director.

Vail’s 2019 building-permit valuations have reached $105.7 million through August, which tracks relatively closely to last year’s total of $199.3 million. However, that number would not be close to the peak pre-recession years — in 2007, it hit $496.1 million in total building valuation. After that, the number went as low as $59.9 million in 2011.

In unincorporated Eagle County, building permit valuations are at $91.1 million through September. Last year’s total was $156.6 million. The largest number in the last 16 years was in 2004, when that number hit $216.5 million. Those numbers include unincorporated Eagle County including EagleVail, Beaver Creek and Edwards, as well as and northwest Eagle County. The Roaring Fork Valley portion of Eagle County is also included in those figures.