Vail to launch e-bike share pilot program this summer

E-bikes help cyclists get around mountain towns without spending all of their energy on the commute.

Anna Stonehouse

The town of Vail is partnering with Bewegen Technologies to launch Bewegen Vail, an electric bike share pilot program this summer from July 1 through Sept. 9. The pilot program is geared to local Vail residents to offer an alternative to driving their vehicles or taking the bus to commute to work or social engagements and while running errands.

The electric bike share will be implemented in compliance with local health orders with an emphasis on users taking safety precautions including washing and sanitizing hands, cleaning surfaces touched before and after rides, wearing masks and remaining social distanced at all times. The bikes and station areas will also be cleaned daily.

The pilot program will be small in nature with 12 e-bikes and a few geo-fenced stations in residential neighborhoods in West Vail and East Vail. Rides will start at $3 for the first 30 minutes and 15 cents for each additional minute, and a monthly subscription can also be purchased. Riders must be 16 years of age to use the e-bike share program.

Riders can download the free Bewegen Vail app or visit http://vail.bewegen.com to identify locations of geo-fenced e-bike stations, determine if e-bikes are available at each station in real time and check out and return an e-bike. In order to stop a ride, the e-bikes must be returned to one of the geo-fenced stations. The stations will be located at Ellefson Park, West Vail Mall bus stop, Donovan Park, Vail Public Library, Vail Village Transportation Center and the Pitkin Creek bus stop. During events at Ford Park, a temporary station will also be set up in that area.

The Bewegen Vail electric bike share pilot program is also a complement to the Sole Power Green Commuting Challenge, a free program offered by the town of Vail to the Eagle County community to incentivize human powered forms of commuting. The 2020 goal is to collectively log 50,000 human powered commuting miles and participants can sign up for free at http://www.solepower.org.

Support Local Journalism Donate



For more information on the Bewegen Vail e-bike share pilot program, Sole Power or any other town of Vail sustainability initiatives, contact Beth Markham, environmental sustainability coordinator, at bmarkham@vailgov.com or 970-479-2333.