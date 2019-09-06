Vail to send tobacco tax proposals to voters

Vail will impose a $3 per pack tax on cigarettes, if voters approve it in November.

Daily file photo

VAIL — The Vail Town Council on Tuesday voted 6-0 to ask voters to impose new cigarette and tobacco taxes to voters in November. Council member Kevin Foley was absent for the vote.

If approved, the town would impose a $3 per pack tax on cigarettes. All other tobacco and nicotine products would have a 40% tax levied.

According to the ballot language, the tax could collect as much as $1 million in the first year.

If approved by voters, the revenue would go into the town’s general fund.