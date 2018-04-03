Vail Valley-based East West family of companies unveils sabbatical leave program

VAIL — The East West family of companies — which includes East West Hospitality, East West Partners, Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate, Eye Pieces and Resort Delivery — will introduce a sabbatical leave program open to all full-time employees who have been with the company for at least 10 years.

Open to both hourly and salaried employees, the program offers four continuous weeks of paid sabbatical leave, in addition to the employee's current paid vacation time. East West currently has more than 1,300 employees nationwide; more than 125 employees are currently eligible for this program.

"We believe this program will allow our team members to thrive in both their personal and professional lives," said Harry Frampton, chairman and founding partner at East West. "We want our employees to take time to do what feeds their soul — whether that's spending time with their families, taking that long-awaited excursion, volunteering in the community or learning a new skill. This time is meant to be spent on their personal well-being and achieving personal goals so they return rejuvenated, refreshed and re-energized."

Employees will be eligible for another sabbatical seven years after first using the program.

In 2017, East West raised its starting minimum wage to $15 per hour for all hourly employees in most markets, well in excess of Colorado's current minimum wage of $10.20 per hour.

"We believe in treating our employees as our most important asset and that this sabbatical program, combined with our generous benefits programs and recent minimum wage adjustment, round out our intention to deliver on that promise," said Frampton. "Creating an employment experience centered on work-life balance is at the center of our culture."

East West has developed and sold more than $10 billion of real estate since it was founded in Beaver Creek in 1986. Current projects include the Union Station Neighborhood and Riverfront Park in downtown Denver

East West Hospitality offers a variety of luxury mountain lodging in Colorado's Vail, Beaver Creek and Snowmass Village along with Lake Tahoe, California. The company currently manages 85 homeowner associations for more than 15,000 individual owners and has more than $2 billion in assets under management.

East West Hospitality recently began managing the Solaris Residences, a 22-unit luxury property, Vail Mountain Lodge and Spa and the Lodge Tower, all located the heart of the Vail Village. The company also holds the property management contract for The Lion, a new Vail luxury residential development which opened in June 2017.

East West Hospitality also owns Eye Pieces of Vail, which features five boutique locations across the Vail Valley offering the world's finest glasses, sunglasses and goggles, and Resort Delivery, a convenient grocery delivery service available at six ski resorts, five private communities and over 75 lodging properties in Colorado as well manages Edwards Station, a Gas Station, Convenience Store and Car Wash located in Edwards.

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has offices in the Vail Valley, Summit County and Denver.

For more information, visit jobs.eastwestdh.com, http://www.eastwestdh.com, http://www.vailrealestate.com or http://www.ewpartners.com.