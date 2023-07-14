Vail Valley Charitable Fund to host Hat Tricks for Hanna fundraiser in Eagle

Loved ones will come together on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle Ranch from 5-9 p.m. to raise funds for Hanna Gooteé.

Gooteé, 26, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2021. She has since undergone over five surgeries and has traveled to various doctors throughout Colorado and the country for medical care. Additionally, Gooteé deals with PCOS and auto-immune diseases that require daily medications. She is receiving care and ongoing testing for her unresolved complications and the spread of cancer. Gooteé is full of life, competition, and adventure — she’s had important roles with Adaptive Ski School at Vail, Small Champions, the District Attorney’s Office, and soon, Eagle Valley High School. Hanna is an avid hockey player and is loved by her Down Valley Divas teammates and opponents. Hanna is insured but continues to face a large amount of out-of-pocket expenses.

This fundraiser will include incredible live Bluegrass music by Magoo, heavy appetizers, two drinks per person, and a fabulous silent auction, all donated by generous friends of the Vail Valley Charitable Fund and Hanna’s mighty support system. Please plan for a suggested donation of $35 per person. Proceeds earned will help Hanna meet living expenses while pursuing further testing and treatment.

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund was created in 1996 to assist individuals who live and work in the Vail Valley experiencing financial hardship due to a medical crisis or long-term illness. It distributes one-time grants up to $7,500 and coordinates extended grant fundraisers for applicants requiring additional assistance. Since its inception, Vail Valley Charitable Fund has distributed $9 million to over 2,000 local families. For details about how to donate or apply for a grant, go to VVCF.org .

Individuals may earmark donations for this fundraiser by writing “Hanna Gooteé” on the memo line of a check payable to the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, PO Box 2307, Edwards, CO, 81632. Donations can also be made through ColoradoGives.org/donate/vvcf and by selecting Hanna Gooteé Fundraiser in the program designation dropdown.