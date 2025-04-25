Vail Valley Foundation launches Volunteer Ambassador Track for local students

The Vail Valley Foundation announced this week the launch of its new Volunteer Ambassador Track: a specialized volunteering opportunity designed specifically for local high school students ages 14-18. The program will debut at the 2025 GoPro Mountain Games June 5-8, providing young volunteers with tailored experiences that develop college-readiness skills while supporting one of Colorado’s premier outdoor adventure events.

The announcement comes during Global Volunteer Month, a time to recognize the impact of volunteer service in communities across the country.

The Volunteer Ambassador Track aims to educate teens about the importance of volunteerism in their local community while helping them gain valuable skills for their futures. Ambassadors will have the opportunity to choose from various volunteer roles that align with their interests and goals, including sustainability initiatives, event organization, and athlete support.

“We’ve always had enthusiastic high school students volunteer with us, but this dedicated track allows us to create an experience specifically designed for their development and success,” said Deborah Wautier, Volunteer Manager for the Vail Valley Foundation. “The Volunteer Ambassador Track gives students the chance to build their resumes with meaningful community service while developing crucial skills like leadership, teamwork, and problem-solving that will benefit them in college and their future careers.”

The initiative will offer three specialized “opportunity packages” for students at the GoPro Mountain Games based on their interests: Sustainability & Environmental, Interpersonal Skills & Communication, and Be Active. Each track emphasizes different skill development areas while supporting the GoPro Mountain Games operations.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Volunteering at the GoPro Mountain Games has brought me skills like leadership, communication, and compassion, and I think all teens should have the opportunity to learn and build upon these skills,” said Kayla Roussel, a local 16-year-old who volunteered for the GoPro Mountain Games in 2024. “I’m so happy that the Vail Valley Foundation is starting an Ambassador Track so everyone, especially teens, can be a part of this amazing program.”

The Volunteer Ambassador Track builds upon the success of the Vail Dance Festival Ambassador Program and aims to expand youth volunteering opportunities across all VVF activities. The organization is working closely with Vail Valley Foundation’s YouthPower365, Eagle County schools, and local youth organizations to recruit student ambassadors for the inaugural program at the GoPro Mountain Games.

Interested students can visit MountainGames.com/volunteer for more information and to register for the track. Registration is open now.