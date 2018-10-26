Vail Valley man Joel Cervantes killed in one-vehicle crash when his vehicle rolled

AVON — A Vail Valley man was killed when he vehicle he was driving rolled over, according to a report from the Colorado State Patrol.

Joel Cervantes, 46, was driving west on Interstate 70 at 5:13 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, when his 2007 GMC Yukon drifted off the left side of the road around a curve, the Colorado State Patrol said.

When he tried to correct, he lost control and his vehicle rolled. He was ejected and died at the scene, the State Patrol said.

Eagle County Schools officials said Cervantes was an active member of the Red Sandstone Elementary School PTA.

Counselors were on hand Friday at Camp Minturn, the Maloit Park location where Red Sandstone students are attending classes this year. Counselors will be on hand to work with students, families and staff for as long as it takes, school district officials said.

