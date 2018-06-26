Vail Valley pickleballers bring home hardware from Colorado Open

Several local Vail Valley pickleball players entered the inaugural Colorado Pickleball Open tournament in Arvada in June. And the valley was well represented, bringing home a total of 17 medals of various flavors in various skill and age divisions.

Among those who participated from Vail were Marc and Vicky Keleske, Diane Tope and Dick Patriccia, Mike Leigh and Mindy Feldman, John Klunder and Tommy Coupland, Darren Sisson and John Copeland.

To get things rolling, Vicky Keleske won gold in the women's singles. Then in women's doubles, Vicky and her partner won bronze. Also winning bronze in womens' doubles was Diane Tope. Finally, Mindy Feldman took home silver in women's doubles, too.

Dick Patriccia and his partner won silver in men's doubles. Mike Leigh and his partner Chuck Maisch (Silverthorne) won silver in men's doubles as did John Copeland and his partner. In addition, a bronze in men's doubles was captured by Tommy Coupland and John Klunder. To round things out, Darren Sisson won silver in his division of men's doubles.

On the final day of the tournament, more hardware was to come the way of the Vail Valley contingent. Dick and Diane won gold in their division of mixed doubles. Marc and Vicky won bronze in their division as did Mindy and Mike in their division. Finally, Sisson finished with silver in mixed doubles to make it a grand total of 17 medals overall — quite a lot of hardware for our growing ranks of pickleball competitors.

Learn from the best

The Colorado Open had hundreds of players entered from around the country and the results just go to show that our local players can hold their own. Our communities have been very supportive of this exciting sport and with the new courts in Eagle-Vail adding to the relatively new courts at Gold Peak, our facilities are some of the best in Colorado.

More tournaments are upcoming in Colorado, including Steamboat, Gypsum and at Vail's Gold Peak in August. Check out http://www.pickleballtournaments.com for more information.

And If you have not yet learned to play, then feel free get on the bandwagon. Vicky's gold medal has proven that she is one of the best female players in Colorado. She gives lessons in Eagle-Vail, so take a lesson from the best and join the fastest growing sport in America to get some great exercise, meet some great people and get yourself some hardware.