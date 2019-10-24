Vail Valley Waste offers local hauling alternative

Vail Valley Waste partners Ted Johnson, left, and Byron Harrington.



Tell your story! Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more email Vail Daily Business Editor Scott Miller, smiller@vaildaily.com, or call 970-748-2930.

Business name: Vail Valley Waste.

Location: Our yard is in Wolcott, but we provide service from East Vail to Dotsero.

Date opened: Dec. 1, 2018.

Owners: Bryon Harrington and Ted Johnson.

Contact information: Call 970-977-9228, go to http://www.vailvalleywaste.com or look for Vail Valley Waste on Facebook.

What goods or services do you provide? Waste and recycling services from East Vail to Dotsero.

What’s new or exciting at your place? After years of working in the industry, Harrington set out to start his own company based on those simple tenants of great customer service at a fair and steady price. He approached friend and Edwards Excavating owner Ted Johnson as a partner in the fall of 2018. Both families embraced the business idea and a new option for trash and recycling was born.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? We’re the only locally-owned waste and recycling service. Because it is expensive to live in this valley, locals have to take care of locals. We love taking care of our community.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? Customer service is all about loving your customers. When you love them, they love you back. Our customers are hugging their trash man and baking us cookies. It’s hard to imagine this happening anywhere but here in the Vail Valley.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: Byron Harrington has been a self-proclaimed “trashman” for 18 years in the Vail Valley. After years of working in the industry, he decided to start his own company.

Edwards Excavating owner Ted Johnson partnered in Vail Valley Waste, and his excavating yard has a mechanic, a fueling station and other necessities for a new hauling business.