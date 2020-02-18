Vail Valley’s Slifer Designs taking on a new direction

As Slifer Designs heads into its 36th year, the woman behind the operation, who is well known for combining her passion for interior design and business acumen to help turn Vail’s indoors from rustic decor to resort beauty, is reimagining the firm that has completed more than 1,000 residential and commercial projects, largely throughout the Rocky Mountain West.

Beth Slifer, Vail Village resident and owner of Slifer Designs since 1984, has announced a strategic Slifer Designs restructure.

“Slifer Designs grew to a company of more than 100 employees by the early 2000s,” Slifer said. “As we embarked on our strategic planning for 2020 and a successful next decade, it became very apparent to me that transitioning our design studio from staff positions to contractor positions working out of home offices or our shared studio space in the Amber Building in the Edwards’ Riverwalk shopping center feeds beautifully into the designers’ entrepreneurial drive and creativity.”

As the restructure comes into place this month, lead designers Kim Toms and Frances Karsh will take the Slifer Designs reins as lead contract design consultants. Slifer will continue to offer design consulting services as requested, while Slifer Designs continues to complete current projects and honor all commitments.

One of the main projects the team will continue to oversee and complete this year is the All Points North Lodge in Cordillera, which offers rehabilitation in an elevated, quality-designed remodeled space.

“Beth has been an incredible mentor to both me and Fran,” Toms said. “Her passion and leadership have set us up for success, in addition to anyone else on the design team who continues to contract with us. We’re grateful to Beth for allowing us to carry the iconic Slifer Designs name forward.”

While the design studio will be phasing out over the next nine to 12 months, the Slifer Designs retail store, also located in Riverwalk, will continue its operations. Separately, Slifer’s 20,000-square-foot, Eagle-based warehouse will also continue operations, serving the Eagle River Valley, including independent designers and their clients, with high-end furnishings, artwork and accessories in addition to general receiving, storing, moving and product distribution services for the construction and design industry.

Slifer plans to spend more time with Rodney, her husband of 37 years, and said she is looking forward to continuing to spend time working on the look and leadership of Vail. Slifer has chaired the Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council since 1999 and expects to become particularly involved in the execution of the town’s civic area master planning process. She will partner with the Vail Symposium and the Vail Valley Partnership on the subject of women entrepreneurs, and continue her scholarship work for local high school graduates. She’s also been involved in a number of local and state organizations. She was a founding board member of the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Depression Center at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, a founding board member of Roundup River Ranch (2006-2014), a board member of University of Colorado Hospital and a board member for the Vail Valley Partnership.

“I have long admired Beth as a professional leader and equally, for her community leadership and philanthropic endeavors,” said Susie Davis, Director of Community Impact for the Eagle Valley Community Foundation. “I cannot wait to see her next chapter play out.”

Davis also noted Slifer’s efforts to gather and host local nonprofit leadership to foster communication, collaboration and understanding.