Vail Value Card parking passes now work at Red Sandstone parking structure

The town of Vail will be accepting value cards as payment for access to the Red Sandstone parking garage on level 3 for the remainder of the winter season. The cards were initially activated for use during the holiday season extending through Sunday on levels 3 and 4. Beginning Monday, Jan. 6, the cards will be accepted for access to covered public parking on level 3 through April 19. The garage is located at 559 North Frontage Road.

Discounted daily pricing for use of the upper levels of the Red Sandstone garage, is $5 Monday through Thursday and $10 Friday through Sunday for Vail Value Card holders. The price for Eagle County Value Card holders is $10 Monday through Thursday and $15 Friday through Sunday. Overnight parking is prohibited on level 4 while the maximum allowable parking on level 3 is 24 hours.

To reach levels 3 and 4, use the upper-level access on the east side of the garage. Cardholders are reminded to have plenty of value on the card before entering as the nearest reloadable station is in Lionshead. Free bus service from the Red Sandstone garage is provided by the Sandstone, Lionsridge Loop and West Vail Green routes. The proximity to Lionshead Village is a short walk via the pedestrian overpass.

To qualify for a Value Card, you must be a Vail or Eagle County resident, employee, property owner or business owner. Cards may be purchased and preloaded from the town of Vail Parking Pass Office, located on the lower level of the Vail Municipal Building at 75 South Frontage Road. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Value cards may also be used in the Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures.

The Red Sandstone parking garage also accepts Red parking passes, which are sold for $450 to qualifying employees. These season passes are good for parking seven days a week on levels 1-3.

To access live parking counts for real-time parking availability, go to http://www.vailgov.com/parking counts. To access bus schedules, visit http://www.vailgov.com/bus-schedules.

For information on other parking options for the winter season, go http://www.vailgov.com/parking/winter or call the parking pass office, 970-479-2445.