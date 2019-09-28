Vail Veterans Program welcomes Becca Aliber back in new director role

The Vail Veterans Program, a leading provider of year-round therapeutic and rehabilitative programs for wounded warriors and their families, has selected Becca Aliber as the organization’s new Director of Programs and Alumni Engagement.

“We are excited to welcome Becca back our team in a new position,” said Cheryl Jensen, board chair and founder of the Vail Veterans Program, in a news release. “Becca’s knowledge of working with Veterans and their families will lead the organization in providing meaningful programs. Becca knows firsthand the importance of providing support to the brave women, men and their families that have sacrificed in service to our country.”

Aliber is thrilled to return to the Vail Veterans Program team after completing her Master of Science at the University of Denver in Organizational Leadership and Strategic Innovation and Change, with a focus on nonprofit organizations. Prior to completing this degree, Aliber spent two and a half years with Vail Veterans Program as a program and development coordinator and director of programs.

From her first day at Vail Veterans Program in 2016, Aliber was awed by the poignant transformations taking place in wounded veterans and their families, as they engaged in therapeutic, rehabilitative programming and embarked on a healing journey together in Vail. Aliber hopes to utilize her graduate knowledge to promote sustained program outcomes, by focusing on the development of a robust alumni engagement program. Aliber has a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Colby College, as well as experience working with other Vail Valley nonprofits, including Can Do Multiple Sclerosis and Ski and Snowboard Club Vail.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to join the Vail Veterans Program team in a new role, with the task of maintaining the world-class quality of our current programming and developing new programs to promote sustained impacts for our program alumni from across the nation,” Aliber said. I look forward to working with a talented and engaged team of staff, board members, ambassadors, and volunteers, that is wholly dedicated to meeting the changing needs of wounded Veterans and their families. I am blessed to be able to give back to those who make our lives in the beautiful Rocky Mountains possible.”

Since 2004, Vail Veterans Program has transformed the lives of military injured and their families through innovative and transformational programs. The foundation provides all programs free of charge to military service members and their families. The programs are designed to build confidence, create lifelong relationships, and reconnect families. For more information on how to get involved, go to http://www.vailveteransprogram.org.