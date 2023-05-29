VMS golfer Logan Nobrega looks to improve upon ninth-place 2022 state finish

Logan Nobrega led VMS at the 2022 3A state golf championships with a ninth place finish. She'll return with three VMS teammates again in 2023.

Paul Soriano/Courtesy photo

Logan Nobrega, known for her prowess on the volleyball court in a Saints uniform and her accurate driving, chipping and putting as a Gore Ranger on the golf course, is hoping to close out her 2022-2023 athletic campaign even better than her ninth-place finish at the 2022 3A state tournament.

After nearly winning the 3A Region 4 tournament at Yampa Valley Golf Course on May 22, the junior has good reason to believe anything is possible when she tees off at Aspen Golf Course on Tuesday and Wednesday.

She has the right mindset, too.

“If I go into a putt, I want to always think about making it,” Nobrega stated. “Some coaches have told me to think about not three putting, but I always try to go into a putt with the thought of making birder rather than avoiding bogey.

Sometimes, the aggressive approach can wreak havoc. At regions, she lost a four-stroke lead on the final two holes. Looking down the 230-yard final hole, she pulled a driver out of her bag.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“I could have easily hit a 9-iron and pitching wedge onto the green, but I hit driver into the woods instead,” she reflected. She shot a seven on the hole, finishing at 79 to lose to Aspen sophomore Lenna Persson by one stroke. Nobrega’s mentality is fit for even such a bittersweet runner-up.

“As an athlete, I am someone who always wants to try to stay positive no matter what, even if that is hard sometimes,” she said. “I always want to improve upon myself each round. If I have a bad round, I want to view that as something to learn from. Every bad hole is a lesson to me and only helps me get better as a player.”

Nobrega, who was also a part of Vail Mountain’s 2021 state runner-up team, is excited to accompany her teammates Haley Plumley, Annika Shikverg and Sage Sappenfield to Aspen Golf Club for the 3A tournament. All qualified as individuals after the team placed third at the regional meet, won by Aspen. The Skiers scored 255 points to sneak past Berthoud by one stroke while Plumley (86) placed seventh, Shikverg (103) was 16th and Sappenfield (104) placed 17th as the Gore Rangers tallied 268 points.

“I cannot wait to see each one of them succeed and find their own victories,” Nobrega stated.

The junior knows limiting avoidable errors is crucial to getting another all-state nod. Per usual, however, she won’t frame her mindset by trying to not fail.

“If I go into states and hit the ball well and play smart, I am confident that I can do anything.”