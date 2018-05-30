Whole food nutrition a better way to fuel up before, during and after a workout (video)

If you are preparing for the mountain bike race season or the 120 miles of the Triple Bypass on your road bike, training not only includes time on the bike, but also proper nutrition.

There are plenty of energy drinks and bars, gels and blocks to fuel you, but why grab something that is engineered when you can get a boost from real, whole food nourishment?

That's the idea behind the "Feed Zone" series of cookbooks by Dr. Allen Lim and professional chef Biju Thomas. Together, they have revolutionized the way bikers, triathletes and runners think about food and sports nutrition.

"The 'Feed Zone Cookbook' was a natural by product of the cooking that Chef Biju and I were doing for professional cyclists. Early in my career as a sport scientist I learned that too many young but talented athletes didn't have the basic life skills, like cooking, to take good care of themselves," Lim said. "So I started teaching athletes basic recipes and eventually teamed up with Biju to help create simple, nutritious, and wholesome meals for athletes."

Since publishing the "Feed Zone Cookbook" almost a decade ago, Lim and Thomas realized there was still more to share and went on to write "Feed Zone Portables", which focuses on homemade energy bars and "Feed Zone Table", which features family style dinners.

What has the response been from the athletes? "It's been overwhelmingly positive," said Lim. "For many, the book helped them to literally transform their lives and catapult their performance. But, what has really inspired me are all of the aspiring athletes and young kids who have gained a stronger footing in sport and who have greatly improved their overall health with our cookbooks."

Competitive cyclist and former member of the Men's U.S. Ski Team, Michael Friedberg noticed he felt better on and off the trail after adopting the "Feed Zone" recipes.

"I've been an athlete my whole life. When I was on the U.S. Ski Team, we were so convinced that bars, shakes and supplements were what we needed and we often replaced meals with them. I wish I knew then what we know now," Friedberg said.

"You can build strength, endurance and flexibility but if you just eat junk, you're not rounding out the whole equation. Proper nutrition is crucial to all aspects of training," Friedberg said. "You need to be fueled properly from start to finish during the workout or race."

Dr. Lim makes the case for real food as a more easily digestible, higher-performance source of energy than prepackaged fuel products. From savory to sweet, there's something that is easy to make and ready to go when you are. Instead of one of those highly processed energy blocks, try one of their chocolate and sea salt sticky bites or their gluten free waffle sandwiches.

Watch today's video to learn how quickly we made rice cakes with eggs and bacon (they're delicious) for your next ride. Try making it at home and discover why real food tastes better, digests easily and helps you achieve your best. For more informtaion, visit http://www.feedzonecookbook.com.