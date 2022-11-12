Curious Nature: On World Kindness Day, some tips on how you can be kind to the Earth and future generations

Native plants provide nectar for local pollinators.

Courtesy photo

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, is World Kindness Day. World Kindness Day is a global day that promotes the importance of being kind to each other, to yourself, and to the world. The day is about celebrating kindness and the compassion that binds our communities together. However, there is nothing that binds our world together more than the Earth we all share. That is why on this World Kindness Day we challenge you to be kind to the Earth, as well as all that occupy it. Here a few ways you can spread a little kindness to the planet.

Reduce your water usage

The Earth may be covered mostly by water but that does not mean it is an infinite resource. Many areas of our world are facing an unprecedented water crisis, so our water usage has never been more important. Some easy ways to reduce your water usage are by shortening your showers and turning the tap off when not in use. Also, consider switching to more efficient appliances or new technologies such as low-flow showerheads. By following these tips and reducing your water usage you can help ensure water security for future generations.

Plant native species

Native plants are those that occur naturally in a region in which they evolved, and because of this evolutionary history, they have a lot of environmental benefits. Native plants are low maintenance and typically require less water because they are adapted to the local environment. They also provide a lot of benefits to wildlife. Native plants provide nectar for local pollinators. They create habitats for other animals and produce essential food for wildlife, including, nuts, seeds, and fruits. Be kind to the Earth and consider adding some native plants to your landscaping.

Recreate responsibly

Outdoor recreation is a vital part of our community here in Eagle County and hopefully, that will continue to be true for future generations. By following these Leave No Trace principles we can ensure that people will be able to enjoy these natural spaces for generations to come. The 7 Leave No Trace Principles are: plan ahead and prepare; travel and camp on durable surfaces; dispose of waste properly; leave what you find; minimize campfire impacts; respect wildlife; and be considerate of other visitors. The idea behind these principles is that wherever you explore, make it so that the next person who visits would not know you were there at all.

Spend time outside

Even just spending time outside in natural spaces is being kind to nature and yourself. Studies show the more time you spend outside learning about nature and being a part of it, the more you’ll learn to respect and appreciate it. This simple act can help inspire stewardship for generations to come.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The idea behind Leave No Trace principles is that wherever you explore, make it so that the next person who visits would not know you were there at all.

Courtesy photo

With these tips, you can be kind to the Earth and help preserve its beauty and resources for future generations to enjoy!

Alex Madden is a naturalist at Walking Mountains Science Center. She will be celebrating this World Kindness Day spending time outdoors.