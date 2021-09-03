Letter: A message to Avon voters

In this new, zero-sum, my-way-or-the-highway world in which we live, we are witnessing a disappointing spate of election recalls triggered by aggrieved individuals, unhappy with regular election results. The Avon recall is one such example. To be sure, the recall option is a legal means to remove an elected official guilty of egregious malfeasance, unethical or criminal behavior, or immoral conduct. I’ve seen none of this, in this specific case, from either of the council members being targeted.

Politics and policy positions aside; what I do see is two people who have dedicated themselves for years to serve the community to the best of their abilities. They, along with fellow council and board members, spend countless hours in public meetings and work sessions, as well as personally preparing and educating themselves about the business at hand, seeking to provide what they determine to be the best possible decisions and direction for the town. That means everyone in the town. This is why they ran and this is why they were elected in the first place. They want to give something back to the community they care about.

If one disagrees with some, or even all, of their decisions, and lacking any of the offensive factors that should warrant a recall, there is a proper way to remove them from office — it’s called the ballot box. Or even better, by all means, run for office and put yourself on the line. This is democracy at work. People get elected and implement policy. If they don’t live up to your expectations … throw the bums out! But, do it by honoring the process. If we recalled every politician that disappointed the electorate or didn’t deliver on his or her promises, we’d have no one left in office.

Nobody died. The world didn’t come to a screeching halt.You disagreed with the decision or the way things were handled. Don’t get your knickers in a twist. Give these people credit for their service and remember why they may have disappointed you the next time you’re in the voting booth. Our world is divided enough.

Howard Leavitt

Avon