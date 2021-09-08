Letter: A perfect example of an old saying

Thank you for the entertaining article reporting Suzanna Lee, co-owner of Aspen Laboratories, refused to test conservative Candace Owen. Her co-owner reports that their business does not discriminate on who they serve, but this doesn’t fly with his partner’s behavior in her refusal email.

Lee complained about the reaction to her discrimination as going into crisis control. That’s when I had to laugh. Lee is a perfect example of that old Southern saying: “She done let her alligator mouth overload her mockingbird rear end.”

Love your paper, love your community, thank you for letting me spend the summer here.

Louise Poundstone

Inlet Beach, Florida, and Avon