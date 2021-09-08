Letter: An important distinction

The Vail Daily made my day! In Saturday’s article about the new housing development in Vail, it was first described as “workforce housing.”

I have always found this description troublesome as it implies that the people who live in housing with this label are demeaned in some way. Later in the article, however, it was stated that this new development would be for “year-round and seasonal residents of Vail.”

To me, this shift in word choice is significant. This sends the message that anyone who chooses to live in the valley, no matter their income, employment status, or social standing, is welcomed as an equal.

Linda Ehrlich

Edwards and Pittsburgh