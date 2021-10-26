Letter: Coggin, Davis, Seibert for Vail Town Council

Please join me in voting for Travis Coggin, Barry Davis and Pete Seibert this election. As a balanced group of longtime locals who understand that Vail is not a single-issue town, they are the smart choice for the town of Vail.

As our Vail community evolves, we need elected officials that look out for the good of the entire community and who seek to balance our resort and our community needs. Travis, Barry and Pete know what it’s like to be on the front lines of our service-driven community and will work hard to make sure that Vail isn’t just a town where you want to live, but a community where you can live.

Jen Riddle

Vail