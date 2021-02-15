Letter: Congratulations to Keller Williams’ 2020 agents

Keller Williams Realty Inc. would like to congratulate our agents and teams who went above and beyond in 2020. Among our award winners are Andy Gould, Brooke Gagnon, Scott Schlosser, Mac McDonald, the Rocky Mountain Home Team led by Michael Routh, and the Black Bear Team led by Joan Harned. Thank you all.

No. 1 new agent: Andy Gould

No. 1 in dollar volume and units sold: Brooke Gagnon

No. 1 in new listings and luxury listings: Scott Schlosser

No. 1 in luxury homes sold: Mac McDonald

No. 1 team in dollar volume: Rocky Mountain Home Team: Michael Routh

No. 1 team in homes sold: Team Black Bear: Joan Harned

In addition to the award winners, we are happy to announce 2020’s KWRI Medal Awards. Receiving bronze awards are: Allison Decent, Amy Phillipes, Cynthia Thrall, Daniela DeMeillac, Frank Lynch and Heidi Trueblood. Receiving silver awards are Carolyn Ford, Laura Lynn, Leslie Grooters, Mac McDonald and Scott Schlosser. Receiving our gold award is Betsy Bradley, and receiving the quadruple gold award is Brooke Gagnon.

Congratulations and thank you to all of these agents and teams for all of their hard work in 2020.

We look forward to another year of success in 2021!

Keller Williams Realty Inc. has 700 offices and 182,933 associated across the world. In 2021, Glassdoor named Keller Williams one of the best places to work in the United States. For more information or to search for homes for sale visit Keller Williams Realty online at http://www.kw.com.