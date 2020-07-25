Letter: COVID-19 is bad, but Trumpism is worse

The current occupant of the White House has directed his administration to do whatever it can to erase the Obama legacy. From disbanding agencies, undoing environmental regulations, defunding organizations, and fighting to end the Affordable Care Act, one would be hard-pressed to find any good that President Obama did, by his account. He’s even gone so far as not scheduling the hanging of President Obama’s official portrait. What a petty thing.

President Trump’s animosity toward Obama is unprecedented, according to numerous news outlets. The only thing that Trump’s actually done is take credit for 10 years growth of the economy, six of which Obama was responsible for after the Great Recession, brought to us care of another under/unqualified president, George W. Bush.

Now with the unbelievable failure of Trump and “only the best people” handling the COVID-19 crisis, having tried to defund the CDC and firing, or not hiring, top officials that left the CDC in 2018, this administration is requiring all reports of cases, hospitalizations and deaths be reported to the White House, not the CDC. If that doesn’t scare the dickens out of you, I don’t know what will, short of his reelection.

Taking a page from the autocrats’ playbook, do any of you readers actually believe that the liar-in-chief will actually announce the real numbers? The easiest way to have the problem go away is to just say the numbers are decreasing. What third party is there to refute the claim?

Aside from trying to blame the Obama administration for the pandemic, this White House is actually and actively trying to discredit one of the foremost epidemiologists in the world, Dr. Anthony Fauci. His crime? He actually knows more about the virus than our “very, very, large-brained” president. I thought that COVID-19 was a bad disease. Reading the support that Trump still has with his base, shows me that Trumpism is much, much worse. Hopefully, we will have a vaccine on Nov. 3, and the disease is fully eradicated on Jan. 20 of next year. In the meantime, wear a mask and vote (by mail)!

Craig S. Chisesi

Rifle