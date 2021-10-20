Letter: Davis for Vail Town Council

Barry Davis is the right choice for Vail Town Council. As a parent, small business owner, and volunteer he has always shown a deep commitment to this community. He has been active in education and fundraising at Children’s Garden of Learning and Red Sandstone Elementary School. He was instrumental in developing the West Vail Community Garden. Barry has also served on the Committee on Special Events, ensuring the town is attracting new events to Vail. He understands first-hand the challenges of owning a small business and raising a young family in Vail.

Barry possesses a passion for sharing the outdoors with others. He can often be found teaching local kids how to kickflip at the skatepark, playing pickleball, snowboarding or mountain biking on Vail Mountain with friends and fishing Gore Creek with his son.

Barry Davis is honest and approachable and dedicated to finding solutions to the issues facing Vail’s future. We know that Barry Davis will work collaboratively to keep Vail a great place to live.

Please vote for Barry Davis for Vail Town Council.

Geordy and Meg Ogden

West Vail