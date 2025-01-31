Letter: Enough!

Enough! All politics are local, and everything happening now impacts all of us. This demonization has to end now.

Trans people are not lurking in bathrooms to attack you or your family. Vaccines do not cause autism , but measles , whooping cough and polio can kill your children.

Windmills do not cause cancer , but chemicals in our water and food can .

Numerous studies show undocumented immigrants have substantially lower crime rates than native-born citizens and legal immigrants.

A free press is a requirement of democracy, not the enemy of the people.

Democrats are not evil.

Instead of looking at your neighbor with suspicion, ask them if they need any help.

Nancy Tashman

Avon