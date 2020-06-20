Letter: ‘Everesting’ is good for the heart
Climbing Mount Everest is no simple task, nor is “Everesting,” where athletes climb the equivalent of Mount Everest’s height, 29,029 feet on their bikes.
Even more impressive about the recent effort from two of our local stars, Josiah Middaugh of Middaugh Coaching and Mike Brumbaugh of Venture Sports, was that they decided to make their Everesting event a fundraiser.
The Vail Valley Foundation Community Fund, which supports those in our community hit hardest by COVID-19, and Starting Hearts, are the recipients of this extraordinary fundraiser, which raised more than $8,000. We are extremely grateful to Josiah and Mike for their efforts, and in great admiration of their athletic accomplishments.
Thank you to both for your strong hearts!
Support Local Journalism
Vail Valley Foundation and Starting Hearts
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User