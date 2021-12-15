Letter: In response to Noble columns

I was very pleased to see that soon the Vail Daily will be under new ownership (transaction closing Dec. 31). Perhaps the new owner (Ogden Newspapers) will spare us the mindless drivel from the likes of Claire Noble. Take the space her column occupies and sell more advertising for food and drink specials in our valley — just anything of value.

It is obvious that Claire is envious and obsessed with women of strength and character in our community like Rep. Lauren Boebert and Heather Bergquist, who leads a child-advocacy group. Noble claims to have been an Air Force intelligence officer. Further, it’s scary to think she creates “educational programming” for the Vail Symposium.

So where do we even begin? Let’s start with her rambling Dec. 5 column where in bizarre fashion she calls everyone names but somehow wants the message to be stop the name calling. It was incredulous to her that freedom-minded people would actually show up at a public meeting of the county commissioners. Anyone with just a modicum of critical thinking would understand that’s why they hold the public meetings. Her love of government tyranny is on full display. She goes on to state that “to be clear, Nazis were fascists that were actually anti-communist.” Actually, Claire, no — communists/socialists/marxists and fascists are all on the spectrum of totalitarian government. You’re part of a great club!

Now let’s move on to her Dec. 12 column. Her overwhelming envy of and vitriol towards Boebert and Bergquist are again on full display. Despite her professed experience as an Air Force intelligence officer, she’s apparently not aware of our Second Amendment. I’ve yet to see her write a column talking about all the gun violence in democrat-run cities with the strictest gun laws. They sure seem to be working. Intelligence!

Perhaps in an attempt to level the intellectual playing field, Nobel takes on Bergquist’s school-age children. Nobel does one Google search and declares our Pledge of Allegiance was written by a socialist in 1892. Gasp! Wrong again Claire; the origins of the pledge date back to Civil War veteran Colonel George Balch , “we give our heads and our hearts to God and our country; one country, one language, one flag.”

Poor Noble tries to twist the words of Bergquist’s little ones. Perhaps, as a reading assignment, before taking shots at little kids, she should read the Declaration of Independence starting with the Preamble: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Hey Ogden Newspapers – how about more City Market coupons?

Michael E. Wheeler

Eagle