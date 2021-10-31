Letter: In support of Kim Rediker

I would totally vote for Kim Newbury Rediker for Vail Town Council because she is honest, kind, caring and she has the special gift of truly listening to others. She pays attention to her community and has enough experience in boards, community outreach and such that she would be an excellent sounding board when it comes to decisions from the Town Council.

I live in Eagle, so there will be no voting for me in Vail. But if you do live in Vail, I encourage you to listen to her ideas and proposals — you will not be disappointed.

Magda King

Eagle