Letter: In support of Travis Coggin

I have known Travis Coggin for many years, having worked alongside him on the Vail Ski Patrol, as a personal friend to myself and my family, and as a Vail Town Council member. Travis and I have had many animated conversations about the future of the town of Vail and I have been impressed by both his depth of knowledge of the various topics like housing, parking, and the relationship between the town and Vail Resorts as well as his passion to find workable and equitable solutions to the many issues facing this great mountain town.

Though I recently moved out to McCoy, I spent close to 40 years in East Vail. I encourage Vail voters to continue their support for Travis as I know he will continue to fight for Vail’s future.

Brice May

McCoy