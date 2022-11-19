Letter: It’s time for open enrollment

Open Enrollment for 2023 health insurance plans runs from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15 and to have coverage effective Jan. 1, 2023, you must purchase a plan before Dec. 15. We encourage everyone in our community that is shopping on the individual exchange to reach out to a certified health insurance broker to determine what plans provide the best benefit for you and your family and what additional subsidies you might be eligible to receive thanks to the recent Inflation Reduction Act.

Across Colorado in 2023, there is a 7.4 percent increase in the small group market, which is for companies with between two and 100 employees, and a 10.4 percent increase in the individual market, which is for people paying their own insurance. Fortunately, the annual increases in Summit and Eagle counties are well below that 10.4 percent average. This lower increase is due in part to our collaboration with our health insurance partners and showcases what can be accomplished at the local level.

When it comes to Medicaid, a federal medical assistance program for low-income individuals, approximately 60 percent of locally uninsured people in our community would qualify but have not yet enrolled. We have hired three Medicaid enrollment specialists to help our community members navigate the complex enrollment process. To get free help applying for Medicaid, please call our Vail Health Community Outreach team at (970) 422-3039 or email communityoutreach@vailhealth.org . An online Medicaid application, available in English and Spanish, can also be completed through the Program Eligibility Application Kit (PEAK).

During this Open Enrollment period, we cannot stress enough the importance of doing your research when shopping for health insurance and finding a plan with the best benefits for your family through the Connect for Health Colorado website . Insurance is complex, so please use the expertise of a certified health insurance broker to ensure you’re receiving all subsidies you possibly can qualify for. There is no additional cost to use a broker.

Will Cook

Vail Health President & CEO