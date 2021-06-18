Letter: Kudos to Prima Painting

We live at Vantage Point condominium in Lionshead. This summer is the year our building is being painted. While it’s no fun having painters crawling all around the building, we are so impressed with the employees of Prima Painting. They are very hard working, neat and tidy, and amazingly friendly. It’s almost as though they’re having a fun time. They laugh and even eat lunch together. All I can say is they’re doing something right at Prima Painting

Vivimos en los condominios Vantage Point en Lionshead. En este momento, los empleados de Prima Painting estan pintando el exterior de nuestro edificio. Estamos muy impresionados con su trabajo. Son muy profesionales y amigables —siempre con una sonrisa. Es obvio que los duenos y dirigentes de Prima saben como entrenar y tratar bien a sus empleados.

Con agradecimiento,

Sue Froeschle

Vail