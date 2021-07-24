Letter: Mountain Recreation needs your support

Recently, the team at Mountain Recreation launched All Access Rec, a capital improvements initiative that addresses the growing needs of our community. The district’s recreation facilities were built for half of the population we now serve, and the community needs are fast outgrowing the facilities. Through All Access Rec, we want to ensure our existing community has increased access while anticipating population growth.

It’s going to sound a bit cheesy, but it takes a community to build community centers. We are asking for community investment into some of Eagle County’s greatest assets. Similar to schools, fire and paramedic services and libraries, parks and recreation facilities are a community-wide investment, often built and maintained as a shared community cost.

We’ve been asked about increasing daily use fees for these projects. Many community members would not be able to afford to use the rec centers, play in a league or send a child to summer camp if we significantly increased fees. The subsequent drop in members would place additional financial pressure on the district. The Mountain Recreation Board is considering a temporary mill-levy ballot question to help fund this initiative.

As a long time Gypsum resident, I remember when the Gypsum Recreation Center opened and how amazing the facility was for a small community. I raised three kids with the help of the Gypsum Rec Center. Fifteen years later, Gypsum continues to grow and the rec center is bursting at the seams. The needed improvements to that building will expand the fitness and walking areas, as well as upgrade the infrastructure of the roof, HVAC and the pool.

At Mountain Recreation, we believe everyone has the right to be happy and healthy; these capital improvements will further our mission of inclusive recreation. Please check out the improvements planned to all facilities at AllAccessRec.org and let us know your thoughts.

Liz Jones, Mountain Recreation Board President