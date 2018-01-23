Letter: Move aside Tipton, it’s time for new representation in 3rd Congressional District

Dear Vail Daily: In a recent letter, Katherine Delanoy called out Rep. Scott Tipton for his poorly informed (to put it politely) positions on climate science and energy policy ("Tipton stuck on all-of-the-above energy future," Sunday, Jan. 21). These issues alone speak to the urgent need for a new representative for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District in Washington, D.C., one who is both fact-based in their thinking and pragmatic (as opposed to doctrinaire) in their search for practical solutions to the many pressing problems this district and the country faces.

An experienced recruiter once told me that the most important signposts as to whether someone will do well in a new job are whether that person performed strongly in the relevant key areas of their prior job.

On that basis, someone who has been an effective multi-term county and then multi-term state-level legislator, who takes the time to meet often with constituents (they are called "town halls," Rep. Tipton) and who consistently works to identify and deliver objective and realistic solutions in the interests of all (as opposed to special interest donors) has the right stuff for the 3rd District — I have just described Diane Mitsch Bush.

And besides doing a good job for the district, I am confident, based on her track record, that Diane will contribute to a more civil and thoughtful dialog at the national level. We most certainly need that.

Adam Quinton

Edwards