Letter: Praise for Williams column

Thank you, David Williams, for an excellent, well-written opinion regarding our local school board elections.

I totally agree with you. School board elections should be nonpartisan and people trying to politicize this important volunteer role should not be elected. I strongly believe in the separation of church and state.

I have lived in the valley for over 25 years. I never had any children in the local school district, but I have always supported initiatives that support education and the school district. My mother was a kindergarten teacher for 25 years. She taught in the ’60s through the ’80s in New York. She saw firsthand how destructive political decisions can impact student lives. She always impressed upon me that everyone has a right to their opinions, but not a right to their own facts.

Please help keep Eagle County Public Schools just that — “public” and free from narrow-minded individuals whohave a not-so-hidden agenda. Vote for the Vote Smart x5 Community Coalition Candidates: Kelly Alter, Lelia Conlin, Juan Pena, Michelle Stecher and Dan Reynolds.

Annie Goodman

Edwards