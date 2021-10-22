Letter: Re-elect Travis Coggins to the Vail Town Council

Travis Coggin is the smart choice for Vail Town Council this election. During the past four years, Travis has shown a commitment to balancing our community’s many needs. Whether housing, child care, the environment, or community building, Travis has consistently looked at all sides of the issues and sought to deliver the best outcome for our entire community.

Travis understands the importance of supporting locals and visitors alike. I believe his rational, balanced leadership has earned him another term on the Vail Town Council.

Elyse Howard

West Vail