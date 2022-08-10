Letter: Science of Reading event at Avon Public Library

I would like to invite you to an event at the Avon Public Library on Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. I’m hosting Joyce Rankin who represents the 3rd Congressional District on the Colorado State Board of Education to speak about the Science of Reading and its effect on elementary students in Colorado. This is an open meeting for parents and community members.

This event is free of charge in an effort to support our students, parents, and the tax-paying community.



Matt Solomon, Candidate for Senate District 8

Eagle